A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

