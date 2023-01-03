State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

