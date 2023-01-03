Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.70. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

