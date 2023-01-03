Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,460 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,460 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810,851 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,715 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

DDD stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.