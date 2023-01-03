Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

