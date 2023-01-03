Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $154.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

