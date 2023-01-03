Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,200 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

