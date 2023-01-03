Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

