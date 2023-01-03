Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

