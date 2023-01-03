Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,399,000 after buying an additional 265,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE AM opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

