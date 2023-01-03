Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,498,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 455,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

