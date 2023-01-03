Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,746,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

