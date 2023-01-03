Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

