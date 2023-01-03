Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 254,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

