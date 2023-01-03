Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.