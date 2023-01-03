Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

