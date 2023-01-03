Clarius Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,177 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.39 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $179.80 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

