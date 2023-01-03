Clarius Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

