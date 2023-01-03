Clarius Group LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $259.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,366,286 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

