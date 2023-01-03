Clarius Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 322.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

