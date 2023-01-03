13,011 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EMXF stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

