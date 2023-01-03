Clarius Group LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after acquiring an additional 465,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

ECL stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

