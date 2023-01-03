Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

