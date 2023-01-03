LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 678,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $64,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.2 %

LFMD stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 239.43% and a negative net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

