BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $927.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

