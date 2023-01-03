CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
