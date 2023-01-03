Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

