Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Expands By 9.4%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Down 2.5 %

MYTAY stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

