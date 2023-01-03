McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 34,833 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,833 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 43.0% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

