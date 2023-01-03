Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Culp Stock Up 1.1 %

CULP opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

