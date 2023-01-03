Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 293,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

HBIO stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.63. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. Benchmark dropped their price target on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

