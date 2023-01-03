Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

DWSN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

