Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Educational Development Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDUC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.