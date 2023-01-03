Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.71. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diversey by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Diversey by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversey by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

