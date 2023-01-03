Xponance Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

