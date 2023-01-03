iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ITOS opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $694.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
