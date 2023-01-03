Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Increases By 9.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 268,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

