McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

