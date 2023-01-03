Clarius Group LLC Has $464,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

