Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.67.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

