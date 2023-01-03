Clarius Group LLC Buys 6,178 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

