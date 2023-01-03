Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 77.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 355,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,660,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.