Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

