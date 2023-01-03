Clarius Group LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.