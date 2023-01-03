Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RY opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.