Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

