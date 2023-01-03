Clarius Group LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
