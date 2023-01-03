Clarius Group LLC Has $444,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.