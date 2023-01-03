Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

COF opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

