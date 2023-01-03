Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

